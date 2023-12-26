Plug Power's Rocky Road As Hydrogen Dreams Face Financial And Regulatory Challenges

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), a key player in the hydrogen fuel industry, is facing a myriad of challenges.

The stock is down over 62% year-to-date. PLUG stock took a fresh hit due to disappointing Q3 results and ongoing delays in its hydrogen plant projects. As the company grapples with negative gross margins and liquidity concerns, investors are left questioning the viability of its ambitious plans for a hydrogen ecosystem.

Margin Concerns

Currently, Plug Power’s primary product is the GenDrive fuel cell used in material handling equipment, particularly forklifts in high-volume warehouses. However, the company’s Q3 results revealed a concerning trend, with revenue rising by 5%, but equipment and infrastructure sales dropping by 8%. Gross margins were a negative 69.5%, attributed to a challenging hydrogen supply environment and frequent force majeure events.

Hydrogen Supply

The core issue lies in Plug Power’s struggle to supply hydrogen at a profit, pushing the company to focus on building a hydrogen production ecosystem. It currently owns gigafactories in New York and is constructing hydrogen plants across the U.S. However, these projects have faced significant delays, with the Georgia plant a year behind schedule.

CEO Andrew Marsh acknowledged the disruption in hydrogen supply, affecting deployment schedules, fuel prices, and service costs. The company is betting on its hydrogen production plants, aiming for 500 tons per day by the end of 2025, but timelines for various facilities have been consistently pushed back.

Cash Burn

Plug Power’s poor financial performance is evident in its cash burn, with operating cash flow at -$211.9 million in Q3 and a year-to-date free cash flow of -$1.37 billion. The company holds $499.6 million in unrestricted cash and securities but faces the need for additional financing.

Regulatory Challenges

The uncertain regulatory landscape further adds to Plug Power’s challenges. Proposed rules for hydrogen subsidies, particularly the Production Tax Credit, are stringent and could hinder the company’s plans. The Treasury Department’s restrictions, requiring clean energy use within the past three years and matching the same grid hours as wind and solar farms, pose potential obstacles.

Skepticism Looms Over 2024 Outlook

While Plug Power envisions $6 billion in revenue and 32% gross margins in 2027, skepticism looms over the reliability of its long-term outlook. With a history of missed targets and a struggling financial position, investors are cautious.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to a $3 price target and Piper Sandler has downgraded to a price target of $2.30, underscoring concerns about high capex, inflation, and reliance on subsidies.

Plug Power’s stock faces uncertainty and challenges, with delayed projects, negative financial indicators, and regulatory hurdles impacting its future. Investors may want to consider this, before adding Plug Power stock to their holiday shopping list.

Price Action: Shares of Plug Power were up 5.2% to $4.76 at the time of publication Tuesday.

