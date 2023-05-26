Plug Power: Watch This Before Buying the Dip

Green hydrogen's potential as a source of carbon-free energy is enormous. You know what else is enormous? The losses that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has piled up over the years, while delivering negative return on equity in its history. In this video Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down Plug Power, and how, despite numerous past "breakthrough" moments, it has only continued soaking up investor capital, enriching management, and then incinerating whatever was left to fund operations and profitless growth.

