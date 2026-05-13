Plug Power (XTRA:PLUN) Price Target Increased by 11.58% to 2.97

The average one-year price target for Plug Power (XTRA:PLUN) has been revised to 2,97 € / share. This is an increase of 11.58% from the prior estimate of 2,66 € dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,04 € to a high of 6,31 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.61% from the latest reported closing price of 2,64 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plug Power. This is an decrease of 95 owner(s) or 16.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUN is 0.01%, an increase of 72.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.33% to 794,838K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 62,550K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 59,604K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 41,593K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,475K shares , representing an increase of 38.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUN by 73.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,269K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,812K shares , representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUN by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 28,372K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,831K shares , representing an increase of 61.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUN by 109.85% over the last quarter.

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