Plug Power (WBAG:PLUG) Price Target Increased by 14.83% to 2.83

The average one-year price target for Plug Power (WBAG:PLUG) has been revised to € 2,83 / share. This is an increase of 14.83% from the prior estimate of € 2,46 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 0,94 to a high of € 6,83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.02% from the latest reported closing price of € 2,55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plug Power. This is an decrease of 123 owner(s) or 20.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUG is 0.01%, an increase of 79.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.07% to 648,692K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 31,269K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,812K shares , representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 28,372K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,831K shares , representing an increase of 61.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 109.85% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 25,475K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,283K shares , representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 4.24% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 22,112K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,880K shares , representing an increase of 41.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 40.96% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 14,053K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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