Plug Power vs. Flux Power: Which Clean Energy Stock Should You Bet On?

Plug Power Inc. PLUG and Flux Power Holdings, Inc. FLUX are well-known names in the clean energy space. Both companies are engaged in developing advanced energy solutions for commercial and industrial equipment worldwide.



Plug Power continues to capitalize on opportunities in the expanding green hydrogen market, while Flux Power is benefiting from robust demand for sustainable energy storage solutions in the material handling industry. Which of these companies has the stronger upside potential? Let us take a detailed look at their fundamentals, growth drivers and challenges to find out.

The Case for PLUG

Plug Power's first-quarter 2026 results continued to show signs of improvement. After growing12.9% in 2025, PLUG’s revenues surged 22% year over year in the quarter. Revenues were driven by an increase in demand for its electrolyzer product line and a volume increase in hydrogen fuel sales. In the quarter, revenues from the electrolyzer product line rose steeply approximately 345% on a year-over-year basis.



The robust growth was fueled by rising demand for the company's GenEco proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers in the industrial and energy markets. The company has more than 320 MW of electrolyzer capacity deployed worldwide and more than $8 billion in project pipeline across industrial and energy applications. With strong expertise in providing and installing electrolyzers, Plug Power is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for renewable fuels and green ammonia globally.



Also, last month, PLUG secured a contract for supplying 30 MW of GenEco PEM electrolyzers for the industrial hydrogen production plant located in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. The project will deploy PLUG’s six 5 MW GenEco PEM electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen.



Also, in April, Plug Power finalized one of the largest electrolyzer project deals in its history. The company received the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract from Hy2gen Canada to deliver a 275 MW GenEco PEM electrolyzer system for the latter’s “Courant” decarbonized ammonium nitrate project.



PLUG’s Project Quantum Leap is also enabling it to boost its cash flow and reduce its cash burn rate. As part of the project, it is benefiting from sales growth, pricing actions, inventory and capex management, and increased leverage of its hydrogen production platform.



However, a key challenge facing Plug Power is its continued inability to generate positive gross margins and cash flows. In the first quarter, the company reported a negative gross margin of 13%, while operating cash outflow amounted to $150 million.



Plug Power's liquidity position also remains a concern. The company ended the first quarter of 2026 with cash equivalents of $223.2 million, down 39% from the level at 2025-end.

The Case for Flux Power

Flux Power has been witnessing a decline in customer orders due to delays in new orders for its energy storage solutions, reflecting deferrals of new forklift purchases by certain large customer fleet amid lower capital spending and global tariff uncertainties. Tariffs have also negatively impacted the company’s revenues, profitability and cash flows. These factors hurt the company’s performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended March 31, 2026), with revenues declining 60.5% year over year. Lower volumes in the material handling and airport ground support equipment markets further weighed on results.



Flux Power has been dealing with the adverse impacts of lower volumes and pricing pressures. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended March 2026), cost of sales declined 58.2% year over year, but gross profit fell 66%. Although the company lowered expenses through labor and overhead cost reductions, it continued to face profitability challenges. It reported an operating loss of $3 million in the quarter, wider than the prior-year quarter's operating loss of $1.6 million.



Also, given its weak liquidity position, the company has continued to rely on debt and equity financing to fund operations. As of March 31, 2026, Flux Power had an accumulated deficit of $111.5 million and cash and cash equivalents of only $0.4 million. During the first nine months of fiscal 2026, the company used $5.7 million in operating activities and incurred a net loss of $5.1 million.



Despite these headwinds, the company remains focused on improving profitability through cost-reduction, sourcing and pricing recovery initiatives. Flux Power also continues to invest in research and development and expand its portfolio of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions. With increasing electrification trends across industrial and commercial sectors, demand for lithium-ion and environmentally friendly energy storage solutions should support FLUX’s long-term growth prospects.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for PLUG & FLUX?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLUG’s 2026 sales is $812.5 million, implying year-over-year growth of 14.5%. The consensus estimate for its bottom line is pegged at a loss of 35 cents per share.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLUX’s fiscal 2026 (ending June 2026) sales is approximately $41.8 million, indicating a decline of 37.1% year over year. The consensus estimate for its bottom line is pegged at a loss of 34 cents per share.



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Price Performance and Valuation of PLUG & FLUX

In the past six months, shares of Plug Power have soared 30.9%, while Flux Power stock has declined 39.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, both PLUG and FLUX are trading at a negative forward price-to-earnings ratio.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Despite PLUG's ongoing challenges related to negative gross margins, cash burn and a weakening liquidity position, its strong presence in the green hydrogen market, expanding electrolyzer business, robust project pipeline and cost-saving initiatives under Project Quantum Leap are expected to support its long-term growth prospects. On the other hand, Flux Power continues to grapple with weak customer demand, lower sales volumes, pricing pressures, persistent operating losses and a fragile liquidity position, which are likely to weigh on its near-term performance.



Considering the long-term growth prospects, expanding market opportunities and recent revenue momentum, PLUG appears to be a better investment choice than FLUX at present. While PLUG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FLUX has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.