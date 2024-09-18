Plug Power To Supply 25 MW Of PEM Electrolyzers For Bp's Castellón Refinery Project In Spain

(RTTNews) - Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) said it has secured an order for 25 megawatts (MW) of proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems from bp and Iberdrola's joint venture, Castellon Green Hydrogen S.L.

The project will employ five of Plug's 5 MW containerized PEM electrolyzers with a 25 MW capacity to decarbonize the operations at bp's Castellón refinery in Valencia, Spain and is expected to avoid 23,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year, the company said.

Plug's electrolyzers will be used at the project led by bp and Iberdrola to produce green hydrogen, replacing part of the refinery's current use of gray hydrogen generated from natural gas in its operations.

