Plug Power Stock Is Down 82% From the 10-Year High: Here's Why It's Not Time to Buy the Dip

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) might look enticing, down more than 80% from their most recent high back in early 2021. There's one big reason why investors may not want to rush in and "buy the dip" on this stock right now, however. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down how Plug Power, in over two decades, has burned millions in cash and constantly sold more stock to raise money.

Jason Hall has positions in Bloom Energy. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

