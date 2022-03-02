Plug Power Stock Could Benefit From Geopolitical Tensions

iven Plug Power (PLUG) provided a business update as recently as January, Evercore’s James West says there were “few fireworks” in the hydrogen specialist’s latest quarterly results.

One point to consider is that margin issues remain, although while these are still negative, they continue to improve. 4Q21 saw gross margins coming in at -19%, better than the -22% of the previous quarter and the -32% in 2Q21.

West thinks the figure can turn positive by the end of the year, while by 2025, the company should “fortify profitability,” as liquid green hydrogen sales will “drive the narrative” in 2023 and 2024, and new production facilities come online through 2024.

To date, compared to other pre-revenue clean energy names, Plug Power has outperformed in a “rising rate scenario,” which West puts down to a net cash position of $3 billion. West expects this trend to continue over the next couple of years, as 2021’s $500 million in sales is anticipated to rise by 85% to ~$930 million this year.

Taking into account the fast-growing electrolyzer market and several corporations mulling over decarbonization, West calls PLUG a “revenue growth story” with room for “further acceleration.”

There is also some kind of positive to be taken from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the ramifications for the global energy industry.

“The unfortunate situation in Ukraine is heightening the need for governments worldwide to reduce their energy exposure to petro-states such as Russia,” says West. “In response, this week Germany announced plans to decarbonize its economy by 2035 and we expect EU neighbors to ratchet their 2030 Energy Transition plans away from oil and gas.”

Revenue estimates could also push higher, due to stronger market penetration in “heavy-to-decarbonize sectors” such as steel, cement-making, and transportation.

To this end, West reiterated an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating although the price target drops from $50 to $46. Nevertheless, there’s still upside of ~82% from current levels. (To watch West’s track record, click here)

Most on the Street agree with West’s assessment. The stock boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 10 Buys vs. 3 Holds. The forecast calls for one-year gains of ~64%, considering the average price target clocks in at $41.46. (See PLUG stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.