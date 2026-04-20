Plug Power Is Still Under $4. Here's Whether Long-Term Investors Should Pounce.

Key Points

Plug Power has initiated Project Quantum Leap, aiming for full profitability by 2028.

As part of this, the company has shifted from purchasing high-cost hydrogen to producing it in-house.

It recently secured a deal to supply an electrolyzer for a project in Québec.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power ›

For a quarter-century, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has faced an uphill battle with its hydrogen business. During that time, the company has failed to report a full-year annual profit. But there is a renewed sense of optimism, as management is taking steps to be more efficient and setting an ambitious goal of achieving positive operating income by next year.

Recent moves by the company are showing some signs of progress. With shares trading below $4, is now the time to pounce on Plug Power stock? Let's dive into its turnaround efforts to find out.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Plug Power's turnaround effort to achieve profitability by 2028

Last year, Plug Power announced Project Quantum Leap, a major restructuring plan to turn it from a cash-burning, investor-diluting operation into a fully profitable one that can finally generate positive cash flow and reward shareholders. The company hopes to achieve positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by the fourth quarter of this year, positive operating income next year, and full profitability by 2028.

It is taking several steps to reach these ambitious targets. For one, it's looking to automate more of its assembly process, redesign its machinery to use fewer parts, and implement robotic assembly lines as it scales up its manufacturing.

And after several years of buying hydrogen from third parties at high market prices and selling it to customers at a loss, Plug Power is finally producing hydrogen in-house. This enables it to produce fuel at about one-third the cost, saving it significant money from buying it in the open market, which had been a huge drag on earnings. Now the company is producing hydrogen in its Georgia, Louisiana, and Tennessee plants.

It recently scored a huge deal

Plug Power has upside potential given the current state of the energy market and robust demand from industrial operators, and is leaning into its on-site hydrogen production technology. In April, Plug Power was selected as a supplier of a 275-megawatt GenEco PEM Electrolyzer system for Hy2gen's Courant project in Québec, Canada.

As part of this deal, Hy2gen will use hydroelectric power from the Hydro-Quebec grid to run Plug Power's electrolyzer, and the hydrogen produced will be converted to green ammonia and then further processed into renewable ammonium nitrate, a primary ingredient for explosives used in the mining industry. Construction is set for 2027 with full commissioning by 2029.

Is Plug Power a buy right now?

Management is taking steps to improve its efficiency and, ultimately, its margins and bottom line to achieve profitability. As an investor, this is exactly what you want to see. Higher profits mean not diluting shareholders to raise capital, which it has done plenty of, and a chance for the company to reward investors with dividends or share buybacks down the road.

An investment in Plug Power is a bet on the company successfully becoming the hydrogen powerhouse it had set out to become when it was founded decades ago. That said, the stock remains risky at this point, and I'd like to see more tangible results in the coming quarters before investing in this turnaround story.

Should you buy stock in Plug Power right now?

Before you buy stock in Plug Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Plug Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 20, 2026.

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.