Plug Power starts liquid green hydrogen production

January 23, 2024 — 09:23 am EST

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Plug Power PLUG.O has started operations at its Woodbine, Georgia-located plant, the company said on Tuesday, adding that it is the largest liquid green hydrogen plant in the U.S. market.

Shares of the company were up about 23% in premarket trade.

The Latham, NY-based Plug said that the new facility will bolster its supply of liquid hydrogen, currently being delivered to its customers for material handling operations, fuel cell electric vehicle fleets, and stationary power applications.

In November, Plug Power raised going concern doubts as it faced liquidity issues amid supply challenges in the liquid hydrogen market in North America and planned a $1 billion equity raise earlier this month.

US Markets
Reuters
