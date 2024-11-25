News & Insights

Plug Power Secures New CFO Agreement with Retention Award

November 25, 2024 — 08:22 pm EST

Plug Power ( (PLUG) ) has provided an update.

Plug Power Inc. has secured a new Executive Employment Agreement with CFO Paul B. Middleton, featuring a retention award of over 1.3 million restricted shares, which vest over three years. The agreement, effective until 2026, offers an annual base salary of $600,000, with potential bonuses and equity grants tied to performance. Notably, the plan includes provisions for immediate vesting of shares and cash payments in specific termination scenarios, reflecting a strategic move to retain key talent during critical periods.

