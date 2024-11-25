Plug Power Secures New CFO Agreement with Retention Award

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Plug Power ( (PLUG) ) has provided an update.

Plug Power Inc. has secured a new Executive Employment Agreement with CFO Paul B. Middleton, featuring a retention award of over 1.3 million restricted shares, which vest over three years. The agreement, effective until 2026, offers an annual base salary of $600,000, with potential bonuses and equity grants tied to performance. Notably, the plan includes provisions for immediate vesting of shares and cash payments in specific termination scenarios, reflecting a strategic move to retain key talent during critical periods.

For an in-depth examination of PLUG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.