Plug Power Secures New CFO Agreement with Retention Award

Plug Power ( (PLUG) ) has provided an update.
Plug Power Inc. has secured a new Executive Employment Agreement with CFO Paul B. Middleton, featuring a retention award of over 1.3 million restricted shares, which vest over three years. The agreement, effective until 2026, offers an annual base salary of $600,000, with potential bonuses and equity grants tied to performance. Notably, the plan includes provisions for immediate vesting of shares and cash payments in specific termination scenarios, reflecting a strategic move to retain key talent during critical periods.
