Plug Power Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Monday reported third-quarter net loss of $361.9 million or $0.31 per share, compared to $211.2 million or $0.25 per share last year.

Adjusted loss per share for the quarter was $0.12 compared to $0.23 last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $177.1 million, compared to $173.7 million last year.

Revenue growth was driven by continued strength in Plug's electrolyzer business, volume growth in hydrogen fuel sales and other businesses, and continued pricing enhancements.

