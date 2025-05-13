Plug Power Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat Estimates

Plug Power Inc. PLUG reported first-quarter 2025 results, wherein its bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company’s adjusted loss was 21 cents per share, wider than the consensus estimate of a loss of 20 cents per share. The bottom line fared better than the adjusted loss of 43 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues of $133.7 million beat the consensus estimate of $130 million. The top line increased 11.1% from the year-ago quarter, driven by growing electrolyzer deliveries, continued demand in material handling and ongoing deployments in the cryogenic platform.



Revenue Details

The company generated revenues of $63.5 million from sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other, reflecting a decrease of 7% year over year. Revenues from services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure were $16.9 million, up 29.6% year over year.



Revenues from power purchase agreements were $23.2 million, up 26.8% year over year. The company generated revenues of $29.5 million from fuel delivered to customers and related equipment, reflecting an increase of 61.1% year over year. Revenues from other sources decreased 55.1% year over year to $0.63 million.

PLUG’s Costs & Expenses

The company’s total cost of sales in the quarter was $207.5 million, down 25.7% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $80.8 million, up 3.7% year over year. Interest expense was $11.5 million compared with $11.3 million a year ago.



Net loss in the first quarter was $196.9 million compared with a net loss of $295.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet/Cash Flow

Plug Power had cash and cash equivalents of $295.8 million compared with $205.7 million at the end of December 2024. Long-term debt was $1.7 million compared with $1.9 million at 2024-end.



In the first three months of 2025, net cash used in operating activities was $105.6 million compared with $167.7 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $40.5 million in the same period compared with $92.6 million in the year-ago period.

PLUG’s Guidance

For second-quarter 2025, PLUG expects net sales to be to be between $140 million and $180 million.

PLUG’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

AZZ Inc. AZZ came out with quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended March 2025), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95. This compares with earnings of $0.93 per share a year ago.



AZZ reported revenues of $351.88 million, missing the consensus estimate by 3.77%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $366.5 million.



Valmont Industries VMI reported revenues of $969.31 million in the first quarter of 2025, declining 0.9% on a year-over-year basis. Earnings per share of $4.32 for the same period compare with $4.32 a year ago.



The reported revenues compare with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $975.6 million. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.89%, with the consensus estimate being $4.24 per share.



Pentair plc PNR came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in the first quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. This compares with earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago.



Pentair posted revenues of $1.01 billion for the quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate by 2.68%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.02 billion.

