Plug Power price target lowered to $5 from $18 at H.C. Wainwright

November 18, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal lowered the firm’s price target on Plug Power (PLUG) to $5 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s lower than expected outlook provided at its annual symposium for the target cut. Management is now targeting revenues of $850M-$950M for 2025, compared to previous expectations of approximately $1.5B for the year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

