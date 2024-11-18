Plug Power price target lowered to $5 from $18 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal lowered the firm’s price target on Plug Power (PLUG) to $5 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s lower than expected outlook provided at its annual symposium for the target cut. Management is now targeting revenues of $850M-$950M for 2025, compared to previous expectations of approximately $1.5B for the year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PLUG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.