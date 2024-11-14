Plug Power price target lowered to $3 from $4 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum lowered the firm’s price target on Plug Power (PLUG) to $3 from $4 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company held its 6th annual symposium, titled “Plug Doing Real Things.” The event included presentations and panel discussions by senior management, leadership across the organization, and industry stakeholders. The firm notes the company’s customer list and its commercial momentum remain substantial, and it has built a turnkey offering across the hydrogen ecosystem. With 2025 guidance reset, the firm sees Plug as having a real opportunity to meet or exceed Street estimates for the first time in a long while.

