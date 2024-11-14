Plug Power price target lowered to $2 from $3 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum lowered the firm’s price target on Plug Power (PLUG) to $2 from $3 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after the company hosted its annual Symposium, highlighting the company’s growth strategy, emphasis on cost reduction and how to navigate political risks tied to the Republican sweep. Wells cites Plug’s new revenue targets that missed consensus.

