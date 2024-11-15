Plug Power price target lowered to $2 from $2.25 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on Plug Power (PLUG) to $2 from $2.25 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said 2024 has been filled with challenges, from regulatory to operational to financial and said the point of that integration is to enable a flywheel effect and move the hydrogen world forward. Plug is moving closer to making its flywheel dreams a reality.
