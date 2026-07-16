Plug Power (PLUG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $2.15, moving -2.71% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.47%.

Shares of the alternative energy company have depreciated by 16.6% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.53%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Plug Power in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.08, indicating a 50% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $167.74 million, down 3.58% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.36 per share and a revenue of $814.34 million, indicating changes of +74.65% and +14.71%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.14% higher. Currently, Plug Power is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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