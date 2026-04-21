Plug Power (PLUG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Plug Power (PLUG) ended the recent trading session at $3.08, demonstrating a -4.35% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Shares of the alternative energy company have appreciated by 39.39% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 13.17%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Plug Power in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.1, signifying a 52.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $140.88 million, indicating a 5.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.32 per share and a revenue of $798.88 million, signifying shifts of +77.46% and +12.53%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.12% higher within the past month. Plug Power is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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