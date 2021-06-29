Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $34.08, moving -0.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the alternative energy company had gained 11.2% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

PLUG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PLUG is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $109.71 million, up 61.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.81% lower. PLUG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

