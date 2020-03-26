Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $3.81, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 6.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 6.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 19.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 25.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 21.22%.

PLUG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PLUG to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.62 million, up 70.08% from the year-ago period.

PLUG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $285.49 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.76% and +27.62%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.15% lower. PLUG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

