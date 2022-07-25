Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $17.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 3.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 5.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Plug Power as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $167.37 million, up 34.37% from the prior-year quarter.

PLUG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.74 per share and revenue of $921.55 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.5% and +83.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.18% lower. Plug Power currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

