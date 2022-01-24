Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $20.70, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 28.37% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Plug Power as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 140%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $159.37 million, up 14.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

