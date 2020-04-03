Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $3.35, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 25.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 22.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 18.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLUG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.62 million, up 70.08% from the year-ago period.

PLUG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.31 per share and revenue of $285.49 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.82% and +27.62%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.69% lower. PLUG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

