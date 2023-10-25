Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Plug Power (PLUG) ending at $6.22, denoting a -1.27% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.43% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 16.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 4.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Plug Power in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.32, signifying a 6.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $246.49 million, up 30.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.31 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.8% and +73.06%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Plug Power. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.18% lower within the past month. As of now, Plug Power holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

