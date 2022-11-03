Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $14.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 33% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 11.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Plug Power as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $239.94 million, up 66.72% from the year-ago period.

PLUG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.03 per share and revenue of $834.24 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -28.75% and +66.07%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.04% lower within the past month. Plug Power is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

