Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $13.16, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.48% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the alternative energy company had gained 1.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 2.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.3%.

PLUG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PLUG to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $104.91 million, up 86.07% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $300.92 million, which would represent changes of +17.65% and +34.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% higher within the past month. PLUG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

