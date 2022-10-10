Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $19.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 33.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Plug Power as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Plug Power is projected to report earnings of -$0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $265.85 million, up 84.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.99 per share and revenue of $910.96 million, which would represent changes of -23.75% and +81.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% higher. Plug Power is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

