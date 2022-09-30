Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $21.01, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 21.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 10.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Plug Power as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Plug Power is projected to report earnings of -$0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $265.85 million, up 84.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.99 per share and revenue of $910.96 million, which would represent changes of -23.75% and +81.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. Plug Power is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

