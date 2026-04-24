Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $3.14, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.63%.

The alternative energy company's stock has climbed by 41.33% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11%.

The upcoming earnings release of Plug Power will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.1, indicating a 52.38% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $140.88 million, showing a 5.4% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.32 per share and a revenue of $798.88 million, indicating changes of +77.46% and +12.53%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.12% upward. Plug Power is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 38, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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