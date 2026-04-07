Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $2.52, moving -6.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

The stock of alternative energy company has risen by 23.39% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Plug Power in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.1, signifying a 52.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $140.88 million, up 5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.32 per share and revenue of $798.88 million. These totals would mark changes of +77.46% and +12.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.49% lower within the past month. Plug Power is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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