Plug Power (PLUG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Plug Power (PLUG) closed the latest trading day at $2.64, indicating a +1.93% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 10.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Plug Power in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.30, showcasing a 14.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $180.32 million, showing a 30.7% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

PLUG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.12 per share and revenue of $917.03 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.3% and +2.88%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Plug Power boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

