Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Plug Power (PLUG) reported revenue of $260.18 million, up 72% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.35, compared to -$0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $237.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.28, the EPS surprise was -25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Plug Power performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net revenue- Sales of fuel cell systems, related infrastructure and equipment : $216.29 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $193.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +86.1%.

: $216.29 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $193.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +86.1%. Net revenue- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure : $8.70 million versus $11.12 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.

: $8.70 million versus $11.12 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change. Net revenue- Power purchase agreements : $16.13 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $11.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.4%.

: $16.13 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $11.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.4%. Net revenue- Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment : $17.88 million versus $17.75 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.5% change.

: $17.88 million versus $17.75 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.5% change. Net revenue- Other : $1.19 million versus $0.59 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +107.9% change.

: $1.19 million versus $0.59 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +107.9% change. Gross profit- Sales of fuel cell systems, related infrastructure and equipment : $28.88 million versus $29.12 million estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $28.88 million versus $29.12 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Gross profit- Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment : -$46.57 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -$34.03 million.

: -$46.57 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -$34.03 million. Gross profit- Power purchase agreements : -$37.85 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -$18.06 million.

: -$37.85 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -$18.06 million. Gross profit- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure: -$14.75 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$3.22 million.

Shares of Plug Power have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.