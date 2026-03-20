Plug Power (PLUG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Plug Power (PLUG) ended the recent trading session at $2.23, demonstrating a -7.08% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the alternative energy company had gained 25.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.84%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Plug Power in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.1, marking a 52.38% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $142.43 million, indicating a 6.55% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.33 per share and a revenue of $798.63 million, representing changes of +76.76% and +12.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Plug Power. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.4% increase. At present, Plug Power boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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