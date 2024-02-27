Plug Power (PLUG) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Plug Power (PLUG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.57 per share, reflecting a decline of 50% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $202.08 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Plug Power metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Sales of fuel cell systems, related infrastructure and equipment' should arrive at $153.89 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure' to come in at $12.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Power purchase agreements' will reach $17.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment' will reach $16.81 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- Sales of fuel cell systems, related infrastructure and equipment' reaching -$0.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Plug Power have demonstrated returns of -19.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLUG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

