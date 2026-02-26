Plug Power (PLUG) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Plug Power (PLUG) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 93.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $220.68 million, increasing 15.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Plug Power metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other' to come in at $139.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure' should arrive at $17.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +42.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Power purchase agreements' will reach $23.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment' reaching $35.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +79.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Plug Power shares have recorded returns of -22% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLUG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

