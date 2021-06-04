Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $30.58, marking a +1.83% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the alternative energy company had gained 33.11% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLUG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $68.13 million, up 66.95% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.3% lower. PLUG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.