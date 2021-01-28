Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $65.28, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

PLUG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $83.11 million, down 9.33% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.71% higher. PLUG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

