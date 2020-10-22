Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $14.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the alternative energy company had gained 23.06% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 11.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PLUG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PLUG to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $104.91 million, up 86.07% from the year-ago period.

PLUG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $300.92 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.59% and +34.52%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.59% higher. PLUG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

