Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $8.19, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 1.83% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 10.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLUG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PLUG to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $57.44 million, up 0.64% from the year-ago period.

PLUG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $289.53 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.94% and +29.43%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.91% higher. PLUG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

