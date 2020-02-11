Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $4.41, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow 0%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the alternative energy company had gained 6.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.78% in that time.

PLUG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $90.15 million, up 50.71% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 34.02% lower. PLUG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.