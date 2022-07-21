Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $18.32, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the alternative energy company had gained 7.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 5.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Plug Power as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $167.37 million, up 34.37% from the prior-year quarter.

PLUG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.75 per share and revenue of $921.55 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.25% and +83.45%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.82% lower within the past month. Plug Power is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

