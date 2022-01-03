Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $28.79, moving +1.98% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 15.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Plug Power will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 60% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $156.54 million, up 12.09% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Plug Power is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

