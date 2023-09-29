Plug Power (PLUG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $7.60, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 10.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 2.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Plug Power as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.30, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $333.45 million, up 76.77% from the year-ago period.

PLUG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.26 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.8% and +84.79%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.1% lower. Plug Power is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

