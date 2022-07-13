Plug Power (PLUG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $18.25, moving +1.28% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the alternative energy company had gained 26.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 7.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Plug Power as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $168.89 million, up 35.59% from the prior-year quarter.

PLUG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $920.13 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.75% and +83.17%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.75% lower. Plug Power currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

