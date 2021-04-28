Plug Power (PLUG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $28.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 16.13% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

PLUG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $79.17 million, up 93.98% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.6% lower. PLUG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

