Plug Power (PLUG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $25.25, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.68% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 28.84% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.62% in that time.

PLUG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PLUG to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $79.17 million, up 93.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.59% lower. PLUG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

