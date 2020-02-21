Plug Power (PLUG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $5.57, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.79%.

Heading into today, shares of the alternative energy company had gained 40.2% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.

PLUG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PLUG to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $90.15 million, up 50.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 34.02% lower. PLUG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

