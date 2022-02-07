Plug Power (PLUG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $21.46, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 14.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 9.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Plug Power as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 140%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $158.41 million, up 13.43% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.19% higher. Plug Power is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

