Plug Power (PLUG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $3.14, moving -5.29% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the alternative energy company had gained 24.91% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 22.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.41%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Plug Power in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 11, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.09, indicating a 57.14% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $142.52 million, up 6.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.3 per share and revenue of $801.21 million. These totals would mark changes of +78.87% and +12.86%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Plug Power. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Plug Power holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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